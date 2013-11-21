* Indexes still in industry consultation phase
* Opportunity for indexes comes as benchmark system
fragments
* But too few spot deals, complexity of market could be
hurdles
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Metals consultancy CRU Group
plans to launch in 2014 indexes that will for the first time
price the fees miners pay smelters to produce copper, cashing in
on a trend of commodities pricing moving towards spot markets
from long-term contracts.
The development of the indexes has the backing of
Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton, industry sources
say. If successful, it may help shake up the world's
second-largest base metal market in a similar way to the larger
iron ore market which moved to spot rates from annual deals
three years ago.
But copper may prove a tougher market to crack than bulk
commodities such as coal or iron ore, given it is a fraction of
the size and much more complex, some industry sources say.
The treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are typically
hammered out in talks between large miners such as BHP
and smelters like Pan Pacific Copper, with prices fixed for the
year and the first major deal set as an industry benchmark.
"Everyone keeps talking about the breakdown of the benchmark
system. We've seen it fragmenting in recent years with more
players coming in - that made us think there may be room for an
index," said Christine Meilton, a principal consultant at
London-headquartered CRU.
She said CRU could launch a trial index early next year,
which if successful could lead to launch in time for next year's
annual negotiations that typically start around LME week in
October.
CRU already has an established index unit. The largest U.S.
futures exchange operator, CME Group Inc, uses a CRU
index for settlement against its domestic hot-rolled coil steel
futures contract.
In the alumina market, which also moved to index-based
pricing in 2010, CRU's alumina index is referenced by the
world's top aluminium producer, United Company Rusal,
in its contracts.
In recent years, BHP has pushed for better terms from
smelters than those won by its rivals, arguing its higher purity
concentrate deserves lower processing fees, given smelter's
costs are based on volume of throughput rather than copper
contained.
The miner, which controls top global copper mine Escondida,
in Chile, has also pushed for shorter dated contracts, reasoning
that prices that more closely track the spot market deter
defaults on long-term contracts.
"There is certainly a push for shorter term pricing, and if
the industry does go this way then there us room for an index,"
Meilton said.
BHP Billiton declined to comment.
But other miners and smelters may not offer their backing to
the indexes because it could erode their bargaining power and
increase competition, traders say.
SIZE AND SCALE
CRU is considering three indexes: a standard and high grade
contract, and a contract based on standard grades but
specifically for deals done between traders and smelters.
The consultancy's indexes will adjust for freight and
financial terms such as month of payment and quotational
periods. For months when there are fewer trades, data providers
will estimate prices to which CRU will give a smaller weighting.
But the low number of spot deals, amounting to around 30
percent of the annual copper mine supply, is a top concern for
some industry sources who worry low liquidity could leave prices
open to manipulation.
"The model takes into account perhaps 6 or 7 different
reference points. If you really wanted to game the system.. you
could load weightings into other parts of the contracts," said
one source at a miner.
Meilton said CRU's research unit would be monitoring any
deals submitted for unusual trades, stripped of names, as well
as asking data providers to sign legally binding agreements.
Industry sources also noted the difficulty in distilling to
a formula the unique mix of minerals in copper deposits.
Further, blending of concentrates, the technical capabilities of
the smelter and byproduct minerals factor in long-term contract
talks and those won't be reflected in an index, they noted.
"Anyone who thinks it could be automated is neglecting the
complexity of the industry," a second mining source said.