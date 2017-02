SINGAPORE Feb 23 Royal Dutch Shell has provisionally booked a supertanker to move North Sea crude to Asia in March as the arbitrage flow continues for a fourth month, shipping data and trade sources said on Thursday.

The trader booked very large crude carrier Marbat for $5.7 million to load crude, likely North Sea Forties, at Scotland's Hound Point Terminal on March 16, they said. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Yaw Yan Chong;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)