(Adds details)

SINGAPORE Feb 23 Royal Dutch Shell has provisionally booked a supertanker to move North Sea crude to Asia in March as the arbitrage flow continues for a fourth month, shipping data and trade sources said on Thursday.

The trader booked very large crude carrier Marbat for $5.7 million to load crude, likely North Sea Forties, at Scotland's Hound Point Terminal on March 16, they said.

The VLCC will be the sixth in four months as North Sea Forties differentials weakened on softer refining margins in Europe while sweet crude supply has tightened in Asia on supply disruptions in Australia and South Sudan.

Eight million barrels of North Sea crude headed to Asia in the first quarter after a tax incentive in South Korea combined with attractive arbitrage economics drew the first ship, which loaded in December.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)