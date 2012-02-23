(Adds details)
SINGAPORE Feb 23 Royal Dutch Shell
has provisionally booked a supertanker to move North
Sea crude to Asia in March as the arbitrage flow continues for a
fourth month, shipping data and trade sources said on Thursday.
The trader booked very large crude carrier Marbat for $5.7
million to load crude, likely North Sea Forties, at Scotland's
Hound Point Terminal on March 16, they said.
The VLCC will be the sixth in four months as North Sea
Forties differentials weakened on softer refining margins in
Europe while sweet crude supply has tightened in Asia on supply
disruptions in Australia and South Sudan.
Eight million barrels of North Sea crude headed to Asia in
the first quarter after a tax incentive in South Korea combined
with attractive arbitrage economics drew the first ship, which
loaded in December.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)