NEW YORK, July 26 Kirby Corp, the nation's largest inland tank operator, said it loaded its first cargo of Bakken crude in St. Louis last weekend.

Speaking during the company's second-quarter conference call, Greg Binion, a company spokesman, said the cargo of the light, sweet crude from North Dakota had been loaded.

He did not give the destination of the cargo. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by John Wallace)