BRIEF-Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO
* Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO
NEW YORK, July 26 Kirby Corp, the nation's largest inland tank operator, said it loaded its first cargo of Bakken crude in St. Louis last weekend.
Speaking during the company's second-quarter conference call, Greg Binion, a company spokesman, said the cargo of the light, sweet crude from North Dakota had been loaded.
He did not give the destination of the cargo. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by John Wallace)
* Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.
* Carver Bancorp Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lhl7jF) Further company coverage: