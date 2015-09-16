PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 16 Enterprise Products Partners is now shipping crude on its 480,000 barrels per day Rancho II pipeline from Sealy, Texas to its Echo terminal, in Houston, Texas.
The pipeline was originally slated for completion in the July, but a start date was pushed back to the third quarter.
Construction on the line finished at the end of August, according to a company spokesperson.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.