BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
HOUSTON Feb 24 Enterprise Products Partners expects to export 6 million barrels of crude and condensate out of its Gulf Coast terminal in March, its chief executive said at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston on Wednesday.
* Enterprise exported 4 million barrels of crude and condensate in January
* The company will load 3 million barrels of crude and condensate for export in February
* Enterprise was the first company to announce it would export crude from the United States after Congress lifted the decades-long export ban in December
* Sees more docks along Gulf Coast (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.