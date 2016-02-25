HOUSTON Feb 24 Enterprise Products Partners expects to export 6 million barrels of crude and condensate out of its Gulf Coast terminal in March, its chief executive said at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston on Wednesday.

* Enterprise exported 4 million barrels of crude and condensate in January

* The company will load 3 million barrels of crude and condensate for export in February

* Enterprise was the first company to announce it would export crude from the United States after Congress lifted the decades-long export ban in December

* Sees more docks along Gulf Coast (Reporting by Liz Hampton)