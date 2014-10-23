SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Phillips 66 on Wednesday said that it expects its facility capable of unloading 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day from trains at its Ferndale refinery in Washington state to be operational in November.

The fourth-largest U.S. refiner is building the offloading facility adjacent to its 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery, which is located on Puget Sound. The facility will be capable of unloading 54 railcars simultaneously.

Last month the company said it was buying more railcars to eventually move up to 185,000 bpd of North American crude, including output from North Dakota's Bakken shale and Canada, to its refineries on the East and West coasts.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland at the time said the company had already bought, or had on order, 3,200 railcars and planned to boost its fleet to 3,700 railcars.

The company's 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, received its first crude-only trains at that plant's expanded unloading system in August.

That facility is capable of unloading 120 railcars simultaneously, with a crude-unloading capacity of 75,000 bpd.

The company is still trying to win approval for a rail offloading project at its refinery in Santa Maria, California, which would serve its Rodeo, California, refinery.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Leslie Adler)