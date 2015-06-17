NEW YORK, June 17 Brent briefly turned higher and U.S. crude futures trimmed losses in volatile trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, forecast slower economic growth short term and continued to cite its monitoring of international developments.

The dollar weakened on the news, helping support dollar-denominated crude oil, brokers and analysts said.

Brent August crude turned higher, but was down 8 cents at $63.62 a barrel at 2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), up from its $62.60 low.

U.S. July crude was down 29 cents at $59.68, up from its low of $58.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)