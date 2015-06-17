NEW YORK, June 17 Brent briefly turned higher
and U.S. crude futures trimmed losses in volatile trading after
the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, forecast slower
economic growth short term and continued to cite its monitoring
of international developments.
The dollar weakened on the news, helping support
dollar-denominated crude oil, brokers and analysts said.
Brent August crude turned higher, but was down 8
cents at $63.62 a barrel at 2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), up from
its $62.60 low.
U.S. July crude was down 29 cents at $59.68, up from
its low of $58.85.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)