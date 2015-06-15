CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
NEW YORK, June 15 The spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures narrowed more than $1 to less than $3 a barrel as the July Brent contract approached expiration at the close on Monday.
July Brent's premium to July U.S. crude was at $2.75 a barrel CL-LCO1=R at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), with the spread having ranged from $2.70 to $4.09 intraday.
The spread was at its narrowest since January after it closed at $3.91 on Friday, based on contract settlements. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
HONG KONG, April 5 Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines before a potentially tense meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
CARACAS, April 4 Venezuelan security forces quelled masked protesters with tear gas, water cannons and pepper spray in Caracas on Tuesday after blocking an opposition rally against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.