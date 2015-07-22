NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses on Wednesday to a contract low after the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly report showed crude inventories rose last week, against expectations stocks would be down.

U.S. front-month September crude fell $1.19 to a contract low of $49.67 a barrel after the government report, two pennies under the previous contract low struck in March and the lowest price for front-month crude since April.

U.S. front-month August RBOB gasoline futures trimmed losses after the EIA report showed inventories fell last week, against expectations stocks would be higher. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)