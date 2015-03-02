TBILISI, March 2 Crude oil and refined oil product shipments from Georgia's Black Sea port of Batumi fell 11.9 percent in February from a year earlier, a senior official at the terminal said on Monday.

The re-routing of some oil shipments to the Baku-Tbilisi Ceyhan pipeline contributed to the decline, said the official, who declined to be identified.

The Batumi terminal, operated by Kazakh state energy company KazMunaiGas , shipped 4.355 million tonnes of oil and oil products last year, down from 5.634 million in 2013.

Shipments in February were 213,473 tonnes, down from 242,370 in February 2014, and from 365,656 tonnes in January 2015.

Crude and refined oil products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are shipped out of Georgia's Black Sea ports of Batumi, Supsa, Poti and the terminal in Kulevi.

Some products are shipped across the Caspian Sea in small tankers, unloaded in the Azeri port of Baku and then sent by rail to Georgian ports for export to the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by David Clarke)