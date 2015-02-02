TBILISI Feb 2 Crude oil and refined oil product
shipments from Georgia's Black Sea port of Batumi fell 7.5
percent in January from a year earlier, a senior official at the
terminal said on Monday.
Re-routing part of oil shipments to the Baku-Tbilisi Ceyhan
pipeline contributed to the decline, said the official, who
declined to be identified.
"We shipped even more crude oil and refined products in
January than was planned, but in general less crude had been
shipped by railway since the last year as it goes to the
pipeline," he told Reuters.
The Batumi terminal, operated by Kazakh state energy company
KazMunaiGas , shipped 4.355 million tonnes of
oil and oil products last year, down from 5.634 million in 2013.
Shipments in January were 365,656 tonnes, down from 395,422
in January 2014, and from 441,675 tonnes in December.
Crude and refined oil products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
and Turkmenistan are shipped out of Georgia's Black Sea ports of
Batumi, Supsa, Poti and the terminal in Kulevi.
Some products are shipped across the Caspian Sea in small
tankers, unloaded in the Azeri port of Baku and then sent by
rail to Georgian ports for export to the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely)