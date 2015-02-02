TBILISI Feb 2 Crude oil and refined oil product shipments from Georgia's Black Sea port of Batumi fell 7.5 percent in January from a year earlier, a senior official at the terminal said on Monday.

Re-routing part of oil shipments to the Baku-Tbilisi Ceyhan pipeline contributed to the decline, said the official, who declined to be identified.

"We shipped even more crude oil and refined products in January than was planned, but in general less crude had been shipped by railway since the last year as it goes to the pipeline," he told Reuters.

The Batumi terminal, operated by Kazakh state energy company KazMunaiGas , shipped 4.355 million tonnes of oil and oil products last year, down from 5.634 million in 2013.

Shipments in January were 365,656 tonnes, down from 395,422 in January 2014, and from 441,675 tonnes in December.

Crude and refined oil products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are shipped out of Georgia's Black Sea ports of Batumi, Supsa, Poti and the terminal in Kulevi.

Some products are shipped across the Caspian Sea in small tankers, unloaded in the Azeri port of Baku and then sent by rail to Georgian ports for export to the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely)