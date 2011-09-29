* Idemitsu to refine 6.8 mln kl in Oct-Dec

* Sees exports of 0.4 mln kl in Q4, steady from yr ago (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Sept 29 Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's third-largest refiner, said on Thursday it plans to refine 6.80 million kilolitres (465,000 barrels per day) of crude oil in the October-December quarter to meet domestic demand, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

The slight rise reflects growing demand for low-sulphur fuel oil for power generation as utilities crank up fossil fuel plants in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, company officials said.

The company imported 320,000 kl of low-sulphur fuel oil for power generation in July-September, up 320 percent from the same period a year ago.

It processed 6.0 million kl in July-September to meet domestic demand, up 100,000 kl from its initial plan, helped by greater-than-expected gasoline appetite.

The firm has four refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day.

Idemitsu also said the planned shutdown of the sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery would last for two weeks from mid-October.

Following is a table of Idemitsu's crude refining plans and percentage changes from a year earlier, with a breakdown of refining for domestic and export markets. Units are in million kilolitres.

Month Domestic yr/yr Export yr/yr Total yr/yr July-Sept 6.0 -5 0.9 50 6.9 flat

Oct 1.9 -5 0.1 108 2.0 -2.0

Nov 2.3 12 0.1 -3 2.4 11.0

Dec 2.6 flat 0.2 -20 2.8 flat

Oct-Dec 6.8 2 0.4 flat 7.2 2

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)