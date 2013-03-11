TOKYO, March 11 Idemitsu Kosan Co,
Japan's third-largest refiner, is interested in acquiring stakes
in Canadian gas fields to secure price-competitive LNG imports
to Japan, new President-elect Takashi Tsukioka said on Monday.
Idemitsu announced in January that it would form a
partnership with Canada's AltaGas Ltd to export
liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to Asia,
starting as early as 2017.
Japanese and other Asian companies have been investing in
shale gas projects in North America to export cheaper LNG to
Asia. Asian LNG long-term prices are typically oil-linked,
making them pricier than LNG from the United States, where the
country's shale gas boom has lowered natural gas prices.
"If there are good stakes in gas fields, we would like to
find them in Canada, hoping to bring LNG that is as cheap as
possible to Japan," Tsukioka told reporters at the company's
announcement of its new mid-term business plan.
Tsukioka, currently executive vice president, will become
Idemitsu president after the shareholders' meeting in June, the
company said. Current president, Kazuhisa Nakano, will take the
post of chairman.
Idemitsu also said on Monday that it planned to invest 90
billion yen ($936 million) in upstream oil development over the
next two years to raise its equity output by 72 percent from
last year's levels to reach 43,800 barrels per day of oil
equivalent (boepd) in the year starting April 2015.
The company, which produced an estimated 25,500 boepd in
2012/13, expects to get most of the increase from its share of
the output from the Knarr and H-Nord oilfields in the North Sea
next year. The fields would raise Idemitsu's equity output by
16,000 boepd and 2,000 boepd at their peak production levels,
respectively, the company said.
Other details from the company's midterm business plan
announced on Monday.
* Invest 60 billion yen to raise coal output to 12 million
tonnes in 2015/16, up 31 percent or 2.86 million tonnes from its
estimates for 2012/13. It plans to raise output from the
Boggabri and Ensham mines in Australia.
* Raise global sales of oil products to 30 million
kilolitres (189 million barrels) in 2015/16, up from 28 million
kl in 2012/13.
* Raise sales of petrochemical products to 33.5 million
tonnes in 2015/16 from 27.35 million tonnes in 2012.