TOKYO, Sept 19 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd,
Japan's third-largest refiner, plans to refine 3 percent less
crude in the October-December quarter than a year ago as it
maintains a cautious view on domestic demand, except for that of
fuel oil by power utilities.
Of its total refining plan of 6.9 million kilolitres, or
472,000 barrels per day (bpd), for the quarter, Idemitsu plans
to use about 400,000 kl to produce fuel oil for exports. It also
plans to import 300,000 kl of C-fuel oil for power utilities, a
company spokesman said.
In the July-September quarter, it said it refined an
estimated 6.2 million kl to meet domestic demand, up 200,000 kl
from originally planned, thanks to hotter summer than expected
and higher need for C-fuel oil.
All but two of Japan's nuclear reactors are shut for safety
checks in the wake of last year's Fukushima disaster. The newly
established nuclear regulator is expected to take several months
to set new conditions for reactors to restart, which is likely
to keep oil demand from power utilities high.
Idemitsu also said it would shut the 120,000 bpd crude
distillation unit at its Tokuyama refinery in western Japan for
two months from late September for planned maintenance.
The company has four refineries in Japan, with total crude
refining capacity of 640,000 bpd.
Both naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant have been shut
for scheduled maintenance since Sept. 10, a company spokesman
said.
The crackers have combined nominal capacity to produce
689,000 tonnes per year of ethylene if they operate for one year
without maintenance shutdowns.
Following is a table of Idemitsu's crude refining plan for
October-December and estimate for July-September with percentage
changes from a year earlier, with a breakdown of refining for
domestic and export markets. Units in bpd are calculated by
Reuters.
The company declined to give details of its refining plan
for each month during the second quarter.
Month Oct-Dec Yr/Yr Jul-Sept Yr/Yr
Domestic 6.5 mln kl -4 pct 6.2 mln kl +2 pct
(444,000 bpd)
Export 400,000 kl +15 pct 400,000 kl -56 pct
(27,000 bpd)
Total 6.9 mln kl -3 pct 6.6 mln kl -4 pct
(472,000 bpd)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)