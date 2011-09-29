TOKYO, Sept 29 Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's third-largest refiner, said on Thursday it plans to refine 6.80 million kilolitres of crude oil in the October-December quarter to meet domestic demand, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)