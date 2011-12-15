UPDATE 3-EU proposes shorter extension of China solar duties -document
* New recommendation for 18-month extension vs initial 24 months
TOKYO Dec 15 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-largest refiner, said on Thursday it plans to refine 7.3 million kilolitres of crude oil in January-March to meet domestic demand, down 4 percent from a year earlier.
The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* New recommendation for 18-month extension vs initial 24 months
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement over its excess diesel emissions.
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.