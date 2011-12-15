TOKYO Dec 15 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-largest refiner, said on Thursday it plans to refine 7.3 million kilolitres of crude oil in January-March to meet domestic demand, down 4 percent from a year earlier.

The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)