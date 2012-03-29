(Correct change to plus 6 pct instead of flat)

TOKYO, March 29 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-biggest refiner, said on Thursday it plans to refine 6 percent more cr ude oil in the April-June quarter versus the same period in 2011, when a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 hurt demand for oil product.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)