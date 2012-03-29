UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
TOKYO, March 29 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-biggest refiner, said on Thursday it plans to refine 6 percent more cr ude oil in the April-June quarter versus the same period in 2011, when a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 hurt demand for oil product.
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
