SINGAPORE, Sept 20 India's second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), bought 2 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender for November loading, traders said on Thursday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from Chevron and the same volume of Mellitah condensate from Morgan Stanley, they said. This could not be verified.

Last month, BPCL bought about 3 million barrels of sweet crude for October loading which includes Bonny Light, Akpo and Nemba. (Reporting by Florence Tan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3497; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)