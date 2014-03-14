UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
(Updates April Forozan price in table) TOKYO, March 14 Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its light crude oil loading in April to Asian buyers at $1.81 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a trader said on Friday, down 15 cents from the month before. The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars. Grade APRIL MARCH IRANIAN LIGHT +1.81 +1.96 IRANIAN HEAVY -0.51 -0.30 FOROZAN -0.36 -0.08 SOROUSH IH -6.20 IH -6.20 NOROUZ IH -6.20 IH -6.20 (Reporting by James Topham; Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Paul Tait and Subhranshu Sahu)
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.