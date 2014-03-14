(Updates April Forozan price in table) TOKYO, March 14 Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its light crude oil loading in April to Asian buyers at $1.81 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a trader said on Friday, down 15 cents from the month before. The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars. Grade APRIL MARCH IRANIAN LIGHT +1.81 +1.96 IRANIAN HEAVY -0.51 -0.30 FOROZAN -0.36 -0.08 SOROUSH IH -6.20 IH -6.20 NOROUZ IH -6.20 IH -6.20 (Reporting by James Topham; Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Paul Tait and Subhranshu Sahu)