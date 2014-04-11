(Adds OSPs for other Iranian grades)

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, April 11 Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its light crude oil loading in May to Asian buyers at $2.11 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a trader said on Friday, up 30 cents from the month before.

The table below shows May crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.

Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

Grade MAY APRIL

IRANIAN LIGHT +2.11 +1.81

IRANIAN HEAVY -0.21 -0.51

FOROZAN -0.06 -0.36

SOROUSH IH -5.90 IH -6.20

NOROUZ IH -5.90 IH -6.20 (Reporting by James Topham and Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)