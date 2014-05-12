(Adds Forozan, Souroush, Norouz prices)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 12 Iran set its official
selling prices (OSP) for June-loading Iran Light crude to Asia
at $1.91 a barrel premium to Oman/Dubai, down 20 cents from the
month before, trade sources said on Monday.
The table below shows June crude prices to Asia, as
differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.
Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to
Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Grade June MAY
IRANIAN LIGHT +1.91 +2.11
IRANIAN HEAVY -0.61 -0.21
FOROZAN -0.46 -0.06
SOROUSH IH -6.00 IH -5.90
NOROUZ IH -6.00 IH -5.90
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)