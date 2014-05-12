(Adds Forozan, Souroush, Norouz prices) TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 12 Iran set its official selling prices (OSP) for June-loading Iran Light crude to Asia at $1.91 a barrel premium to Oman/Dubai, down 20 cents from the month before, trade sources said on Monday. The table below shows June crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars. Grade June MAY IRANIAN LIGHT +1.91 +2.11 IRANIAN HEAVY -0.61 -0.21 FOROZAN -0.46 -0.06 SOROUSH IH -6.00 IH -5.90 NOROUZ IH -6.00 IH -5.90 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)