(For a list of OSPs, click, for Iranian OSPs click
)
TOKYO, July 10 Iran has set the official selling
price (OSP) of its Light crude oil loading in August to Asian
buyers at $2.30 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes,
traders said on Thursday, down 20 cents from the month before.
The table below shows August crude prices to Asia as
differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.
Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to
Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Grade August July
IRANIAN LIGHT +2.30 +2.50
IRANIAN HEAVY -0.02 +0.28
FOROZAN +0.15 +0.45
SOROUSH IH -6.50 IH -6.20
NOROUZ IH -6.50 IH -6.20
