(Refiles to tweak word order in headline)

TOKYO Feb 20 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell, said on Monday that Iran's halt of oil sales to French and British companies, including the oil major Shell, is not expected to have any impact on its Iranian crude imports.

A Showa Shell spokesman said the firm and Shell are separate companies.

An industry source said that Showa Shell and Shell have different contracts with Iran. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)