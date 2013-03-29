UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's crude oil imports from Iran in February fell 32.3 percent from a year earlier to 953,848 kilolitres (214,268 barrels per day), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data showed on Friday, as the world's third-biggest oil consumer seeks a waiver from U.S. sanctions.
Japan's Ministry of Finance recently issued customs-cleared imports data from Iran, but the oil industry considers METI data as a benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources