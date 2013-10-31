* Asia's Jan-Sept Iran oil imports fall to 953,567 bpd
* Asian buyers Iran Sept imports jump 30 pct to 1.2 mln bpd
* Waiver reviews on U.S. sanctions due Nov-Dec
TOKYO, Oct 31 Iran's top four crude buyers cut
their purchases by 11.5 percent in the first nine months of the
year, with oil shipments set to remain under pressure from
sanctions despite tentative signs of better relations between
Tehran and Washington.
Western sanctions have forced China, India, Japan and South
Korea to reduce their reliance on Iranian oil, more than halving
the OPEC nation's exports since early 2012 and costing it
billions of dollars a month in lost revenue.
The four major Asian buyers between January and September
imported 953,567 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude, down
11.5 percent from the same nine months in 2012, according to
government statistics and oil tanker arrival schedules.
In the month of September, they imported 1,161,304 bpd of
Iranian oil, a 30.2 percent jump from a year ago.
The European Union and the United States believe Iran is
developing nuclear weapons, while Iran says its programme is for
power generation.
Since the beginning of 2012, U.S. and European sanctions
have cut Iran's oil exports in half to about 1 million bpd.
Iran and six big powers began expert-level talks on
Wednesday, building on diplomatic momentum created by a
pragmatic shift in Tehran towards negotiating a peaceful
solution to the dispute over Iranian nuclear ambitions.
However, despite much friendlier contacts between the sides
since Hassan Rouhani took office as Iranian president with a
pledge to reduce tension with the West, major differences remain
to be overcome for any breakthrough deal to be reached.
Top White House administration officials have been pushing
U.S. lawmakers to hold off on new sanctions over Iran's nuclear
programme, but some key lawmakers said on Wednesday they had not
been convinced to support a delay in putting in place new
measure aimed at Tehran.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and James Topham; Editing by Tom
Hogue)