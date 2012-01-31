* China, South Korea import more Iran crude in 2011
* Tokyo has said import downtrend set to continue
* Iran crude accounts to 8.8 pct of Japan 2011 imports
(Adds details)
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's crude imports from
Iran in 2011 fell 11.7 percent, government data showed on
Tuesday, in line with Tokyo's aim to trim the imports as part of
international efforts to pressure Tehran to rein in its nuclear
ambitions.
Japan's data contrasted with that from some Asian nations,
as South Korea's Iranian crude imports rose 20 percent and China
imported 30 percent more last year. India's December trade data
is due for release on Wednesday.
Asia hosts four of the top five buyers of Iranian crude.
Like other Asian buyers, Japan, the world's third biggest
oil consumer, remains under pressure to cut Iranian crude to
secure a waiver from a U.S. law imposing sanctions on financial
institutions that trade with Iran's central bank.
Japan's imports from Iran, the world's fifth-largest crude
exporter, had fallen by about 40 percent in the previous five
years and this trend would continue, Trade Minister Yukio Edano
said this month.
Buyers whose annual term contracts with Iran are to end in
March are expected to start talks on the next term contracts in
coming weeks.
Tuesday's data, based on a survey of oil companies by the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), showed Japan's
imports from Iran totalled 18.19 million kl, or 313,000 barrels
per day, in 2011.
Iran crude accounted for 8.8 percent of Japan's total
imports in 2011, down from 9.6 percent in 2010. Iran is the
fourth biggest crude supplier to Japan.
Imports from Saudi Arabia accounted for 30.5 percent last
year, followed by 23.2 percent from the United Arab Emirates and
10.6 percent from Qatar.
Tuesday's data showed crude imports from Iran in December
fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.6 million kl, or
332,000 bpd.
Data reflecting shipments to refineries and oil terminals
sometimes differs from customs-cleared trade data compiled by
the finance ministry, depending on the timing of carrier
arrivals.
Japan's customs-cleared crude imports from Iran in 2011 fell
by 13.2 percent to 18.23 million kl, or 314,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)