Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is likely to cut crude oil imports from Iran by 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 80,000 bpd from April, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.
Smaller rival Cosmo Oil Co has lowered its Iran crude imports to a little below 30,000 bpd from about 40,000 bpd since January, the report said.
Fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme could make it difficult for refiners in Japan, Iran's No. 3 crude buyer, to pay Tehran for its oil. The two firms will adjust the size of the reduction to follow the government's instructions if the two nations reach a deal, the paper added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18 percent rise in 2016 profit on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for small acquisitions or a special dividend payout.