* Iran crude imports fell 6.3 pct yr/yr in March
* Japan oil buyers braced for EU ban from July
* More closely-watched METI oil data due on Thurs
(Adds loadings for May)
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's crude imports from Iran
fell 65.5 percent in April from a year earlier, ahead of deeper
declines that may come from July due to the difficulty in doing
business with the Islamic Republic as Western sanctions bite.
The double-digit decline was partly because of the timing of
shipments clearing customs. Last month, Ministry of Finance
trade data showed customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell
only 6.3 percent in March from a year earlier.
Japanese crude buyers are making the cutbacks to comply with
sanctions that make it tough to pay for, ship and insure the
oil.
The United States and Europe are trying to squeeze the
revenues Iran makes from oil exports in order to force it to
halt a nuclear programme they fear will be used to make weapons,
but which Tehran says is for power generation.
Japan will load about 123,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May
from Iran, about the same as in April, traders said earlier this
month, about 60 percent less than the 305,114 bpd average
imports from Iran in the first three months of the
year.
April custom-cleared imports were about 119,000 bpd.
The cuts came even after Japan secured in March a six-month
waiver from U.S. financial sanctions relating to Iran, and
despite an increase in overall oil demand after last year's
Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Still, Iran's oil exports, which were up to 2.2 million
barrels per days last year, have not dropped further in May
after falling sharply since March, industry sources said this
month, as core customers in Europe and Asia continue to buy
ahead of the application of European sanctions.
South Korea imported almost 60 percent more crude from Iran
in April than in March, pushing purchases to their highest level
this year and reversing a decline that began in January after
the United States announced its restrictions against Tehran,
official data showed on Tuesday.
China, the world's second biggest oil consumer and another
major Asian buyer of Iranian crude, increased its oil imports
from Iran by 50 percent in April compared to March after both
sides resolved a pricing dispute.
EU SANCTIONS
The European Union's sanctions on Iran will take effect in
July. These are making it impossible for Japanese buyers to find
insurance cover for ships carrying Iranian oil because they rely
on insurers and reinsurers from Europe, and could severely
curtail loading.
Government officials have said Tokyo may provide the cover
if its lobbying fails to convince the EU that it should remain
exempt from a ban on insurance and reinsurance of Iranian crude
imports.
Iran and world powers have agreed to meet again next month
to try to ease the standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme
despite achieving scant progress at talks in Baghdad.
Wednesday's custom-cleared data from the Ministry of Finance
showed crude imports from Iran in April totalled 564,962
kilolitres (118,450 barrels per day), down 65.5 percent on a
year earlier and down 67.7 percent from March's 1,751,737 kl
(355,422 bpd).
Overall customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 12.9 percent
from the same month a year earlier to 19.2 million kilolitres
(4.0 million bpd), the data showed.
More-closely watched monthly data from the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry on the country's demand and imports
of oil is due on Thursday.
The METI figures take into account shipments to refineries
and oil terminals and often differs from the customs data.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron
Sheldrick and Richard Pullin)