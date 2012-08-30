* Crude imports from Iran fall 52.5 percent in July yr/yr * Japan stopped loading Iranian oil in June * Iran's exports to Asia likely to rise from next month (Adds year to date figures) By Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda TOKYO, Aug 30 Japanese crude oil imports from Iran fell sharply in July, but imports continued despite a halt in loadings by Japanese buyers to avoid running foul of a European Union ban on insuring cargoes from the Middle East nation. Japanese buyers stopped loading cargoes in early June to avoid vessels sailing the final part of their journeys to Japan uninsured after the EU sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear programme kicked in on July 1. Japan imported from Iran 126,726 barrels per day last month (624,585 kilolitres), down 52.5 percent from the same month a year ago and down 23.1 percent from June, data from the ministry of finance showed. The imports may have been due to a delay in customs clearance on one or more cargoes that arrived in late June or earlier. South Korea also unexpectedly imported Iranian crude in July, which was put down to shipment delays in June cargoes. "I imagine that those June arrivals were counted as imports for July," a government source said, adding it was inconceivable that any tankers were sailing in July without insurance cover. Any ships carrying Iranian oil in July at sea without the required insurance would have been in breach of the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage, which Japan and Iran have both ratified. The cargoes could have arrived earlier since it can take up to three months to clear customs, a Tokyo-based oil trader said. Importers can seek customs clearance within three months of a cargo's arrival or apply to have the crude categorized as "import for storage" and held for up to two years before being cleared, a spokesman at Tokyo Customs said. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is due to release its own data on Friday, which could show lower oil imports. The data is more closely watched by the oil industry because it provides a better snapshot of trade flows. Customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell 35.6 percent in the first seven months of the year to 212,896 bpd, the Ministry of Finance data showed. TRADE UNCERTAINTY The EU ban on insurance of Iranian cargoes has cast trade with Iran into uncertainty not seen in decades but Asia's crude imports from Iran are likely to recover in September to levels before July 1 when the prohibition started. China, India, Japan and South Korea, the biggest Asian buyers of crude, together take more than half of Iran's crude exports and have worked around the European Union embargo. Japan started offering sovereign guarantees on shipments last month, the only country to take such a step, while South Korea announced a resumption of Iranian imports from September. In doing so, Seoul asked Iran to take responsibility for insurance and use its own tankers to deliver cargos, following in the footsteps of China and India. Tehran offered to provide up to $1 billion of insurance cover to Iranian vessels shipping oil to South Korea. Japan is loading about 226,000 bpd in August, more than double the amount loaded in July. Oil usually takes around three weeks to travel from Iran to Japan, so these cargoes will be accounted as imports in August or September. Refiners want to continue using the Iranian crude many of their plants are configured to process, as changes will need lengthy testing of new grades or alter output. The United States and the European Union are leading a drive to stop Iran's suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons with the sanctions on oil exports, a major source of income. Tehran says its nuclear programme is peaceful. The table below shows a breakdown of local customs offices, which cleared crude imports from Iran in July: OFFICE CLEARED IMPORTS Chiba 323,602 kl Kagoshima 127,039 kl Kashima 78,193 kl Mizushima 64,989 kl Yokohama 30,762 kl TOTAL 624,585 kl (126,726 bpd) Source: Ministry of Finance (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Ed Davies)