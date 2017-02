TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's crude imports from Iran in 2011 fell 11.7 percent to 18.2 million kiloliters (313,500 barrels per day), according to government data that reflects shipments to refineries and oil terminals.

The data collected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) also showed on Tuesday that crude imports from Iran in December fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.6 million kl (331,700 bpd). (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)