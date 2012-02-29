TOKYO Feb 29 Japan's crude oil imports from Iran fell 22.5 percent in January from a year earlier to 1.67 million kiloliters (339,000 barrels per day), data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Wednesday, as the world's third-biggest oil consumer seeks a waiver from U.S. sanctions.

The figures show a bigger fall than customs-cleared data issued by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. The oil industry regards the METI data as the benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers.

On a customs-cleared basis, the earlier figures from the Ministry of Finance showed crude imports from Iran fell 12.2 in January percent from a year earlier to 1.70 million kl (345,000 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)