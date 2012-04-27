Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
TOKYO, April 27 Japan's crude oil imports from Iran fell 3 6.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 1 .33 m illion kilolitres (271,000 barrels per day), data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Friday.
Iranian crude imports fell 22.4 percent in the fiscal year ended in March, the data showed.
The world's third-biggest oil consumer is trying to comply with U.S. demands to curb purchases from Iran.
The United States last month exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions citing their efforts to significantly cut purchases, while Iran's top customers China and India remain at risk of such steps.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.