TOKYO Aug 30 Japan imported some crude oil from Iran in July, customs-cleared Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, despite stopping the loading of crude from the Islamic republic in June to avoid running afoul of an EU ban on insuring Iranian cargoes.

Japanese buyers stopped loading cargoes in early June to avoid vessels sailing the final part of their journeys to Japan uninsured in early July, before the European Union sanctions kicked in on July 1.

Japan, Iran's third-biggest buyer, imported 624,585 kilolitres (126,726 barrels per day) of crude from Iran last month, down 52.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The imports were unexpected and may be attributable to a delay in customs clearance on a cargo that arrived in Japan in late June. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Chang-Ran Kim)