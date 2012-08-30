Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
TOKYO Aug 30 Japan imported some crude oil from Iran in July, customs-cleared Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, despite stopping the loading of crude from the Islamic republic in June to avoid running afoul of an EU ban on insuring Iranian cargoes.
Japanese buyers stopped loading cargoes in early June to avoid vessels sailing the final part of their journeys to Japan uninsured in early July, before the European Union sanctions kicked in on July 1.
Japan, Iran's third-biggest buyer, imported 624,585 kilolitres (126,726 barrels per day) of crude from Iran last month, down 52.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.
The imports were unexpected and may be attributable to a delay in customs clearance on a cargo that arrived in Japan in late June. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Chang-Ran Kim)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.