TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's crude oil imports from
Iran fell 21 percent in December from a year earlier to 165,295
barrels per day (bpd), or 815,675 kilolitres for the month,
according to Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data
released on Friday.
For the 2013 calendar year, the imports fell 6.4 percent to
177,414 bpd, the lowest level Japan has taken from Iran since
1981.
Japan, China, India and South Korea take the bulk of Iran's
crude exports and have been under pressure to trim purchases
from the OPEC producer by Western sanctions aimed at cutting oil
funds to Tehran to limit progress on its disputed nuclear
programme.
