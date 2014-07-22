(Adds details of crude sought)
TOKYO, July 22 State-run Japan Oil, Gas and
Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) issued a tender on Tuesday to buy
about 630,000 barrels (100,000 kilolitres) of Middle Eastern
light crude for the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserves .
JOGMEC will hold the tender on Aug. 8, with bids to be
opened on the same day, according to the tender document on
JOGMEC's website.
The tender comes a month after Japan sold about 1.89 million
barrels (300,000 kilolitres) of Middle Eastern heavy sour Khafji
crude from the government's strategic reserves, aiming to
replace it with lighter grades.
In recent years, Japan has been replacing heavier crude in
its reserves with lighter crudes to reflect the growing share of
light crudes in recent imports. The tender is not linked to any
emergency release coordinated by the International Energy
Agency.
JOGMEC is seeking Middle Eastern light crude, with shipments
to be delivered to the Shibushi national oil storage in
Kagoshima, southern Japan, between Oct. 10 and Dec. 20, the
tender document showed.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)