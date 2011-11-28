SEOUL Nov 28 Korea National Oil Corp
(KNOC) said on Monday that it had discovered an additional 11
million barrels of crude oil in a Kazakhstan oil field, bringing
its total oil reserve there to 41 million barrels.
KNOC, which plans additional exploration next year near the
Ada oil reserve in northwest Kazakhstan, expects to secure an
extra 17 million-42 million barrels of oil, the state-run
company said in a statement.
Ada reserve has been producing some 3,200 barrels per day of
crude oil for tests since July 2009. KNOC and LG Corp
joined the project in 2005.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)