SEOUL, Aug 23 The table below shows monthly oil market data for July reported by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Data on South Korea's June and July oil markets:

(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)

July 2011 June 2011 July 2010 Crude oil imports 78,294 75,922 68,962 Oil product demand 66,041 62,486 62,149 Crude runs 78,237 75,072 70,046 Oil product output 84,954 80,884 74,541 End-month private oil stocks 67,230 68,509 60,951

Crude oil stocks 10,574 10,499 8,467

Oil product stocks 49,607 50,831 45,321 Oil product exports 38,167 32,692 27,796 Oil product imports 22,753 22,338 21,984

Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea are as follows:

Country July 2011 June 2011 July 2010

Saudi Arabia 26,099 24,435 24,407

Kuwait 10,618 10,037 5,288

United Arab Emirates 8,109 9,570 9,394

Iran 7,364 6,999 4,585

Qatar 7,145 10,308 4,833

Details of the crude runs are as follows (in mln bbls/pct):

Refiners July 2011 June 2011 July 2010

SK Energy 24.8/71.6 23.8/71 22.9/66.2

GS Caltex 22.3/93.5 21.7/93.7 21.4/89.6

S-Oil 20.0/96.5 19.1/95.3 15.9/88.4

Hyundai Oilbank 11.2/92.3 10.6/90.2 9.9/81.7

------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)