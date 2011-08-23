SEOUL Aug 23 Crude imports by South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude buyer, rose 13.5 percent from a year earlier to 78.3 million barrels in July, state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Tuesday.

The country's crude imports in June rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 75.9 million barrels. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)