* July crude imports at 78.3 mln bbls

* July crude runs at 78.2 mln bbls, up 11.7 pct y/y

* July oil product demand at 66 mln bbls, up 6.3 pct y/y

* End-July private oil stocks at 67.2 mln bbls, up 10.3 pct

By Cho Mee-young

SEOUL, Aug 23 South Korea's crude oil imports jumped 13.5 percent on the year in July, the second consecutive increase as refineries ramped up output to meet extra demand for oil products, as Japanese rivals struggled to recover from the March earthquake and tsunami.

Analysts said South Korea's oil product export strength will continue in the rest of the year as Formosa Petrochemical Corp's 540,000 barrels per day Taiwan refinery may take some time to fully restart after shutting end-July due to a fire.

"Crude imports surged thanks to good margins and higher runs, and much of those refined products have been shipped to the overseas markets amid slow demand growth in the domestic markets due to high prices," Lee In-jae, a senior energy analyst at KB Investment and Securities.

"Such a trend will remain as Formosa shut its refining units and regional supply balances are seen to be tight."

The world's fifth-largest crude buyer imported 78.3 million barrels of crude in July, compared with 69 million barrels a year earlier, state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Tuesday.

South Korea's crude imports in June rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 75.9 million barrels.

Oil product exports rose 37.3 percent on the year in July to 38.2 million barrels, according to KNOC data.

Of the total July exports, gasoline accounted for 5 million barrels, nearly three times up from a year earlier, while diesel exports jumped by 36 percent to 14.8 million barrels.

Analysts said aggressive exports of gasoline and diesel had been expected as refiners have upgraded heavy oil units to produce light and middle distillates.

Traders and shipbrokers said last month that at least 220,000 tonnes, or 1.6 million barrels, of South Korean low-sulphur diesel have been booked for shipment to Europe in July and August, as traders stockpile the fuel ahead of winter.

Korean refiners booked at least 150,000 tonnes of gasoline to Japan for July as the driving season starts and some refiners still recover from the March earthquake damage, and active Japanese purchases of the auto fuel may last through August and September to meet peak seasonal demand.

CRUDE RUNS ALSO UP

South Korea's crude runs rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in July to 78.2 million barrels, also up from June's 75.1 million barrels, although refinery profit margins declined to $2.54 a barrel in July from June's $3.56 a barrel and May's $4.01 a barrel on average.

The country's private oil inventories by the end of July stood at 67.2 million barrels, compared with 61 million barrels a year earlier, the KNOC data showed.

South Korea's domestic demand for oil products last month was at 66 million barrels or 2.13 million barrel per day, up 6.3 percent year on year.

Analysts said high oil prices limited domestic demand growth as Brent crude LCOc1 hit a peak just above $127 a barrel in April, and at current levels below $110 a barrel is still about 15 percent higher than at the end of 2010.

Temporary price cuts for gasoline and diesel by South Korean refiners expired in early July. (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)