SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's crude oil imports in August dropped 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the economy ministry said on Thursday, citing tentative customs figures.

The final import figure will be available later in the month from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details of the tentative import figures are as follows, according to a statement from the economy ministry:

August 2011 July 2011 August 2010

Crude oil 72.9 mln bbls 78.3 mln bbls 75.6 mln bbls

Last month KNOC data showed that South Korea's crude oil imports jumped 13.5 percent on the year in July, the second consecutive increase as refineries ramped up output to meet extra demand for oil products, as Japanese rivals struggled to recover from the March earthquake and tsunami. (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)