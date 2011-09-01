SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's crude oil imports in
August dropped 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the
economy ministry said on Thursday, citing tentative customs
figures.
The final import figure will be available later in the month
from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
Details of the tentative import figures are as follows,
according to a statement from the economy ministry:
August 2011 July 2011 August 2010
Crude oil 72.9 mln bbls 78.3 mln bbls 75.6 mln bbls
Last month KNOC data showed that South Korea's crude oil
imports jumped 13.5 percent on the year in July, the second
consecutive increase as refineries ramped up output to meet
extra demand for oil products, as Japanese rivals struggled to
recover from the March earthquake and tsunami.
(Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)