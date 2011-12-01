SEOUL, Dec 1 South Korea's crude oil imports in November fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, tentative customs figures released by the economy ministry on Thursday showed.

Final import figures will be available later in the month from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details of the preliminary import figures are as follows:

Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010 Crude oil 72.7 mln bbls 83.0 mln bbls 77.2 mln bbls

October crude imports rose 8.3 percent from a year ago, the biggest gain since July, on robust refining margins. Healthy regional demand for oil products is expected to keep shipments at elevated levels until the end of the year. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)