SEOUL, Dec 23 - The table below shows South Korea's
monthly oil market data for November reported by state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday.
Data on South Korea's November and October oil markets:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010
Crude oil imports 73,172 82,823 77,200
(1,000 b/d) 2,439 2,672 2,573
Oil product demand 67,232 66,820 69,146
(1,000 b/d) 2,241 2,155 2,305
Crude runs 78,528 80,946 76,042
Oil product output 84,376 87,644 81,650
(1,000 b/d) 2,813 2,827 2,722
End-month private oil stocks 62,004 68,675 59,537
Crude oil stocks 10,867 16,487 8,990
Oil product stocks 44,270 45,187 44,079
Oil product exports 34,828 34,025 31,802
Oil product imports 23,274 20,800 20,643
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea are
as follows:
Country Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010
Saudi Arabia 22,530 28,520 26,389
Iran 8,363 8,198 5,655
Kuwait 8,062 11,341 8,174
Qatar 6,088 9,407 4,621
United Arab Emirates 5,952 6,308 7,911
