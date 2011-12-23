SEOUL, Dec 23 - The table below shows South Korea's monthly oil market data for November reported by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday.

Data on South Korea's November and October oil markets:

(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)

Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010 Crude oil imports 73,172 82,823 77,200 (1,000 b/d) 2,439 2,672 2,573 Oil product demand 67,232 66,820 69,146 (1,000 b/d) 2,241 2,155 2,305 Crude runs 78,528 80,946 76,042 Oil product output 84,376 87,644 81,650 (1,000 b/d) 2,813 2,827 2,722 End-month private oil stocks 62,004 68,675 59,537

Crude oil stocks 10,867 16,487 8,990

Oil product stocks 44,270 45,187 44,079 Oil product exports 34,828 34,025 31,802 Oil product imports 23,274 20,800 20,643

Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea are as follows: Country Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010 Saudi Arabia 22,530 28,520 26,389 Iran 8,363 8,198 5,655 Kuwait 8,062 11,341 8,174 Qatar 6,088 9,407 4,621 United Arab Emirates 5,952 6,308 7,911

(Reporting By Iktae Park and Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)