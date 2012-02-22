SEOUL, Feb 22 - The table below shows monthly oil
market data reported by South Korea's state-run Korea National
Oil Corp. (KNOC) on Wednesday.
Data on South Korea's January and December oil markets:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011
Crude oil imports 80,149 80,326 84,286
(1,000 b/d) 2,585 2,591 2,719
Oil product demand 73,374 74,807 72,974
(1,000 b/d) 2,367 2,413 2,354
Crude runs 81,528 80,613 78,284
Oil product output 88,493 87,584 83,528
(1,000 b/d) 2,855 2,825 2,694
End-month private oil stocks 62,130 58,755 66,704
Crude oil stocks 9,784 10,980 13,713
Oil product stocks 45,585 41,121 46,397
Oil product exports 32,591 37,038 28,921
Oil product imports 28,511 26,629 28,302
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea are
as follows:
Country Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011
Saudi Arabia 25,361 25,079 24,707
United Arab Emirates 11,286 5,602 7,243
Kuwait 11,243 13,236 8,820
Qatar 8,264 8,600 9,608
Iran 7,031 4,588 9,351
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)