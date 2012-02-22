SEOUL, Feb 22 - The table below shows monthly oil market data reported by South Korea's state-run Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) on Wednesday.

Data on South Korea's January and December oil markets:

(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)

Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011 Crude oil imports 80,149 80,326 84,286 (1,000 b/d) 2,585 2,591 2,719 Oil product demand 73,374 74,807 72,974 (1,000 b/d) 2,367 2,413 2,354 Crude runs 81,528 80,613 78,284

Oil product output 88,493 87,584 83,528 (1,000 b/d) 2,855 2,825 2,694 End-month private oil stocks 62,130 58,755 66,704

Crude oil stocks 9,784 10,980 13,713

Oil product stocks 45,585 41,121 46,397 Oil product exports 32,591 37,038 28,921 Oil product imports 28,511 26,629 28,302

Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea are as follows: Country Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011 Saudi Arabia 25,361 25,079 24,707 United Arab Emirates 11,286 5,602 7,243 Kuwait 11,243 13,236 8,820 Qatar 8,264 8,600 9,608 Iran 7,031 4,588 9,351 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)