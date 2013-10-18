HOUSTON Oct 18 Latin American crude exporters
are sending more oil to Asia after ramping up tenders to get rid
of stocks that have swollen on refinery maintenance this quarter
in the Americas.
At least six companies have sold their South American output
via tenders for more than 20 cargoes in recent weeks as
refineries in the region cut their normal purchases due to
seasonal autumn turnarounds.
Canada's Pacific Rubiales, Colombia's Ecopetrol
, Ecuador's Petroecuador and Argentina's Pluspetrol and
Pan American Energy have gone to the open market
since September to sell large volumes of crudes.
They will be delivered in November and December to a
widening number of Asian companies, along with typical U.S.
buyers, according to traders.
"Most Latin American producers are long crude right now
because in November the global refining system will have almost
8 million barrels per day out of service, in comparison to an
average outages of 1.5 million barrels per day," an oil company
trading executive who works in Colombia told Reuters.
In the United States, crude oil input at refineries had
already declined to 14.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in the
first week of October, 1 million bpd less than the previous
month, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Even without the seasonal work, U.S. imports of Latin
American crude have been in decline, displaced by rising
domestic shale supplies and imports from neighboring Canada.
In the first seven months of 2013, supplies of Latin
American crude to the United States fell 14.2 percent compared
with 2012, the EIA added, and preliminary figures for September
from August show further declines for imports of Colombian,
Mexican and Brazilian crudes.
The trend is expected to continue at least for another
month, with several South American producers being forced to
sell their crude to traders who will ultimately steer it to
China or India, where demand is rising.
Indian refiners have increased purchases of Latin American
crudes, which will make up 13 percent of Indian oil imports in
October, up from 10 percent the previous month, according
official figures and projections by Thomson Reuters.
Latin American crudes will also increase to 5 percent of
Chinese takes in October, up from 3 percent in September, while
the country brings online 1 million barrels per day of
additional throughput capacity in the last quarter of this year,
the data showed.
Latin American state-owned oil companies normally sell via
long-term supply contracts, after dedicating most production to
local refineries. When they do hold occasional tenders, they
prefer to deal directly with U.S. refiners as they offer faster
deliveries and better prices.
Sellers of medium crudes with low sulfur content, such as
Colombia and Ecuador, did get bids in the recent tenders from
U.S. buyers, but at wider discounts to Brent, compared with
September.
FILLING BIGGER TANKERS FOR ASIA
Some trading firms that bought cargoes of Latin American
crudes are filling large tankers to China, increasing the volume
that Asia already takes from countries such as Ecuador and
Venezuela, both of which pay their debts with oil.
The trading firm Trafigura bought at least three cargoes of
Vasconia crude in recent weeks, trying to fill a Suezmax or a
VLCC (very large crude carrier) with up to 2 million barrels for
the state-run Petrochina, two traders close to the
deal told Reuters.
China surpassed the United States last month as the world's
biggest petroleum importer and its demand is expected to keep
growing in the coming years and its consumption to double.
China's bill will grow to some $500 billion for imported oil by
2020, according to analytical firms.
Indian companies such as Reliance and state-run India Oil
Corporation (IOC) are increasingly looking to buy crudes from
Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela after Western sanctions cut their
supplies from Iran.
Reliance will receive in November the single largest
shipment from Brazil since January and IOC received a trial
cargo of Colombia's Castilla and Vasconia grades from Ecopetrol.
With a troubled and aged refining network, Latin American
producers cannot always rely on directing their output to
regional refineries.
Valero's Aruba refinery and Hess's Hovensa in the Caribbean
were closed in 2012, taking away 730,000 bpd, while PDVSA's
335,000 bpd refinery in Curacao is operating at half capacity.
Costa Rica's Recope and Dominican Republic's Refidomsa
launched large tenders this month to import fuels because of
planned maintenance and lack of capacity to supply the entire
domestic needs..