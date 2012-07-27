SINGAPORE, July 27 Malaysian state oil firm Petronas sold a cargo each of Muda and Cakerawala condensate for September at narrower discounts after naphtha cracks improved from the previous month, traders said on Friday.

The producer sold 300,000 barrels of Muda condensate for Sept. 19-25 to ExxonMobil and a 250,000-barrel Cakerawala condensate cargo for Sept. 7-16 to Thai refiner PTT, they said. Both cargoes were sold at about $2 a barrel below dated Brent.

Petronas last sold an August cargo of Muda condensate at a discount of $3.90-$4 a barrel to dated Brent.

For Cakerawala, the last deal was a June cargo at a discount of about $2 a barrel to dated Brent.

