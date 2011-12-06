SINGAPORE, DEC 6 Official selling prices
(OSPs) for January loading Iranian, Iraqi and Kuwaiti crude
heading to Asia are likely to rise after Saudi Arabia lifted the
price of rival Arab light and Arab Medium grades.
Iran Light is likely to rise if the National Iranian Oil Co
(NIOC) follows state oil giant Saudi Aramco, which
has raised the price of Arab light to $4.15 per barrel from a
premium of $2.50 in December.
The state oil company also raised the price of Arab Medium
crude for January to $2.75 from $1.10 the previous month.
A similar uptrend in prices is expected for Iran Heavy,
Forozan Blend, Kuwaiti and Iraqi crude.
Iran discusses its crude OSPs quarterly with term lifters
and regularly finetunes the spread between its grades and
barrels from the Kingdom during these negotiations.
In December, Iran Light was priced 24 cents above Arab
Light; Iran Heavy was priced one cent below Arab Medium, and
Forozan at a 14-cent premium to Arab Medium.
Kuwaiti crude has been priced 20-35 cents below Arab Medium
this year. The correlation between Iraq's Basra Light and Arab
Medium prices is more fluid, making the grade's OSP less
predictable.
The December Basra Light OSP was set at a $1.80 premium to
Oman/Dubai and 70 cents above Arab Medium.
The following table details Saudi prices for Arab Light and
Arab Medium for December and January, together with the
December OSPs for Iranian, Kuwait and Iraqi crude and
expectations for the January OSPs based on past price
relationships.
Prices are in dollars per barrel, and benchmarked against
the Oman/Dubai average.
December January
Saudi Arab Light +2.50 +4.15
Iran Light +2.74 +4.39*
Saudi Arab Medium +1.10 +2.75
Iran Heavy +1.09 +2.74*
Iran Forozan +1.24 +2.99*
Kuwaiti Bld +0.85 +2.40/+2.55*
Basra Light +1.80 +3.25/+3.65*
NOTE: Estimated prices are marked with an asterisk (*)
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)