BEIJING, Nov 3 Official selling prices (OSPs) for December loading Iranian, Iraqi and Kuwaiti crude heading to Asia are likely to fall after Saudi Arabia cut the price of rival Arab Light and Arab Medium grades.

Iran Light will likely fall if National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) follows state oil giant Saudi Aramco , which has cut the price of rival Arab Light by 20 cents per barrel from a record premium in November to $2.50 above Oman/Dubai quotes for December.

Saudi Aramco also cut the price of Arab Medium crude for December to Asian buyers to a $1.10 per barrel premium, down 5 cents from a record high premium of $1.15 for November, which is expected to trigger similar falls in the prices of Iran Heavy, Forozan Blend, Kuwaiti and Iraqi crude.

Iran discusses its crude OSPs quarterly with term lifters and regularly finetunes the spread between its grades and Saudi crudes during these negotiations.

For the fourth quarter, Iran Light was priced 24 cents above Arab Light; Iran Heavy was priced one cent below Arab Medium, and Forozan at a 14-cent premium to Arab Medium.

Kuwaiti crude has been priced 20-35 cents below Arab Medium this year.

The correlation between Iraq's Basra Light and Arab Medium prices is more fluid, making the grade's OSP less predictable.

The November Basra Light OSP was set at a $1.65 premium to Oman/Dubai and 50 cents above Arab Medium.

The following table details Saudi prices for Arab Light and Arab Medium for November and December , together with the November OSPs for Iranian, Kuwait and Iraqi crude and expectations for the December OSPs based on past price relationships.

Prices are in dollars per barrel, and benchmarked against the Oman/Dubai average.

November December Saudi Arab Light +2.70 +2.50 Iran Light +2.94 +2.74* Saudi Arab Medium +1.15 +1.10 Iran Heavy +1.14 +1.09* Iran Forozan +1.29 +1.24* Kuwaiti Bld +0.90 +0.75/+0.90* Basra Light +1.65 +1.40/+1.80* NOTE: Estimated prices are marked with an asterisk (*) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)