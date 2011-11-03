BEIJING, Nov 3 Official selling prices (OSPs)
for December loading Iranian, Iraqi and Kuwaiti crude heading to
Asia are likely to fall after Saudi Arabia
cut the price of rival Arab Light and Arab Medium
grades.
Iran Light will likely fall if National Iranian
Oil Co (NIOC) follows state oil giant Saudi Aramco ,
which has cut the price of rival Arab Light by 20
cents per barrel from a record premium in November to $2.50
above Oman/Dubai quotes for December.
Saudi Aramco also cut the price of Arab
Medium crude for
December to Asian buyers to a $1.10 per barrel
premium, down 5 cents from a record high premium of $1.15 for
November, which is expected to trigger similar falls
in the prices of Iran Heavy, Forozan Blend, Kuwaiti and
Iraqi crude.
Iran discusses its crude OSPs quarterly with term lifters
and regularly finetunes the spread between its grades and Saudi
crudes during these negotiations.
For the fourth quarter, Iran Light was priced 24 cents above
Arab Light; Iran Heavy was priced one cent below Arab Medium,
and Forozan at a 14-cent premium to Arab Medium.
Kuwaiti crude has been priced 20-35 cents below Arab
Medium this year.
The correlation between Iraq's Basra Light and Arab Medium
prices is more fluid, making the grade's OSP less predictable.
The November Basra Light OSP was set at a $1.65 premium to
Oman/Dubai and 50 cents above Arab Medium.
The following table details Saudi prices for Arab Light and
Arab Medium for November and December ,
together with the November OSPs for Iranian, Kuwait
and Iraqi crude and expectations for the December
OSPs based on past price relationships.
Prices are in dollars per barrel, and benchmarked against
the Oman/Dubai average.
November December
Saudi Arab Light +2.70 +2.50
Iran Light +2.94 +2.74*
Saudi Arab Medium +1.15 +1.10
Iran Heavy +1.14 +1.09*
Iran Forozan +1.29 +1.24*
Kuwaiti Bld +0.90 +0.75/+0.90*
Basra Light +1.65 +1.40/+1.80*
NOTE: Estimated prices are marked with an asterisk (*)
