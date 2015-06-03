(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 3 The vanishing contango in U.S.
crude oil futures points to a sharp draw down in crude stocks
over the next few months as the incentive to store excess oil
disappears.
The price for storing U.S. crude for six months has shrunk
from around $8.75 per barrel in mid-March to $1.25 on Tuesday (link.reuters.com/kyj84w).
The price of storage barely covers the cost of financing the
inventory and renting tank space so it will sharply diminish the
incentive for buying and storing excess oil, known as the "cash
and carry" trade.
The sharp narrowing of the contango is remarkable because
reported crude stocks in commercial storage remain at the
highest level for 80 years (link.reuters.com/nyj84w).
Crude stocks in the United States have fallen in each of the
last four weeks by a total of 11.5 million barrels, according to
weekly data from the Energy Information Administration.
But crude stocks are still 94 million barrels (25 percent)
higher than at the end of 2014 and 115 million barrels (32
percent) higher than the 10-year seasonal average.
Domestic oil production is expected to stabilise or even
fall over the third quarter given the 60 percent reduction in
the number of rigs drilling for oil.
But so far any slowdown lies in the future. Current
statistics show crude production running at well over 9 million
barrels per day, the highest since the 1972/73.
So why is the contango narrowing so much?
INVENTORY INCENTIVES
"Which came first, the contango or the build up in stocks?"
is a familiar causality question for oil traders and analysts
pointing to the complicated two-way incentives between time
spreads and inventory holding.
Contango structures make it profitable to buy excess
production now and hold it for consumption later so tend to
encourage the build up of stock piles (often highly visible).
But excess supply also results in distressed sales which
tend to depress spot prices and push the forward price curve
into contango.
In the real world, contango and inventories are
co-determined.
So the sharp narrowing of the contango over the last three
months indicates traders expect far less crude will need storing
in the near future.
But it will also encourage inventory holders to reduce their
discretionary and speculative stocks since it no longer makes
commercial sense to hold them.
The much narrower contango likely heralds a continued and
substantial draw down in commercial crude inventories over the
next few months.
REFINERIES RUNNING HARD
U.S. refineries are already running at exceptionally high
rates, processing well over 16 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil, which is 1.2 million bpd above the 10-year seasonal
average (link.reuters.com/qyj84w).
So far, however, strong refinery runs have not resulted in
the accumulation of unusually high stocks of refined fuels like
gasoline and distillate.
Stocks of gasoline and distillates are only slightly above
their long-term averages and tracking normal seasonal patterns
closely (link.reuters.com/syj84w and
link.reuters.com/vyj84w).
Falling crude inventories, high refining runs, and moderate
stocks of refined fuels point to strong consumption at home and
abroad.
Senior officials from Saudi Arabia and the major oil trading
firms have spoken repeatedly in recent months about the strength
of demand since the start of the year.
For the moment, at least, market participants seem confident
the enormous build up in crude stocks over the last six months
can be successfully digested by the refining system.
There are a number of uncertainties around the outlook.
First, whether demand will continue to grow strongly in the
face of a significant increase in the price of crude and refined
fuels since the start of the year.
Second, whether the oversupply of crude oil is simply being
transformed into an excess of refined fuels.
Third, what happens once the summer peak demand season in
the United States and Saudi Arabia is over and refineries enter
the traditional maintenance season between September and
November.
Finally, it is unclear how the market will absorb extra oil
exports from Iran in 2016 if a nuclear deal is struck between
Tehran and world powers.
With crude stocks already very high any renewed accumulation
could cause a big contango to reappear quickly.
