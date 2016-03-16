MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
HOUSTON, March 16 NuStar Logistics will no longer provide crude transportation services between the Wichita Falls Station and Borger Station in Texas, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
* The cancellation will have no impact on shippers, NuStar said (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.